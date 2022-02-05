Williams and the VCU Rams host conference foe Duquesne

Duquesne Dukes (6-13, 1-6 A-10) at VCU Rams (13-7, 6-3 A-10)

Morgantown, West Virginia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: VCU -11.5; over/under is 124.5

BOTTOM LINE: Duquesne visits VCU in A-10 action Saturday.

The Rams have gone 6-4 in home games. VCU is 4-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Dukes are 1-6 against A-10 opponents. Duquesne ranks fifth in the A-10 with 32.3 rebounds per game led by Kevin Easley Jr. averaging 6.7.

The Rams and Dukes square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vince Williams is averaging 12.3 points, 5.9 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.7 steals for the Rams. Adrian Baldwin Jr. is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for VCU.

Leon Ayers III is averaging 12.1 points and 1.5 steals for the Dukes. Jackie Johnson III is averaging 7.0 points over the last 10 games for Duquesne.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 7-3, averaging 65.8 points, 27.4 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 9.1 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.3 points per game.

Dukes: 3-7, averaging 63.5 points, 32.0 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.