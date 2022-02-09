Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Williams leads Gardner-Webb over Campbell 57-45

The Associated Press
February 9, 2022 9:27 pm
< a min read
      

BUIES CREEK, N.C. (AP) — D’Maurian Williams had 15 points and seven rebounds as Gardner-Webb got past Campbell 57-45 on Wednesday night.

Lance Terry had 14 points for Gardner-Webb (14-10, 8-3 Big South Conference), which earned its fifth straight victory. Jordan Sears added 10 points and eight rebounds. Anthony Selden had seven rebounds.

Campbell scored 25 points in the first half, a season low for the team.

Jordan Whitfield had 12 points for the Fighting Camels (13-9, 6-5).

        DoD Cloud Exchange: In a three-day event from March 22-24, Federal News Network will take a deep dive into what each of the military departments are really trying to achieve, and what they’ve accomplished thus far.

Cedric Henderson Jr., whose 13 points per game coming into the contest led the Fighting Camels, scored 2 points on 1-of-10 shooting.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

2|16 Tech Expo for Fort Meade
2|16 Basic Contracting for GSA Schedules
2|16 VMware Tallahassee Day
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

U.S. Customs and Border Protection examines imported flowers in Miami