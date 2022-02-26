Williams leads Northern Illinois against Buffalo after 21-point game

Northern Illinois Huskies (8-19, 5-12 MAC) at Buffalo Bulls (18-8, 12-4 MAC)

Buffalo, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Buffalo -16; over/under is 148

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Illinois faces the Buffalo Bulls after Keshawn Williams scored 21 points in Northern Illinois’ 79-68 loss to the Buffalo Bulls.

The Bulls have gone 8-2 in home games. Buffalo is the top team in the MAC with 39.7 points in the paint led by Jeenathan Williams averaging 3.7.

The Huskies are 5-12 against MAC opponents. Northern Illinois allows 72.4 points to opponents and has been outscored by 7.6 points per game.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Bulls won 79-68 in the last matchup on Feb. 25. Jeenathan Williams led the Bulls with 28 points, and Keshawn Williams led the Huskies with 21 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jeenathan Williams averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulls, scoring 19.3 points while shooting 45.2% from beyond the arc. Ronaldo Segu is averaging 15.2 points and 5.3 assists over the past 10 games for Buffalo.

Keshawn Williams is scoring 16.7 points per game with 3.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Huskies. Trendon Hankerson is averaging 11.3 points and 1.7 steals over the last 10 games for Northern Illinois.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 8-2, averaging 92.7 points, 44.8 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 50.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points per game.

Huskies: 3-7, averaging 67.4 points, 28.1 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 6.2 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

