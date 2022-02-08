Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Williams leads Wake Forest against NC State after 23-point outing

The Associated Press
February 8, 2022 2:02 am
1 min read
      

Wake Forest Demon Deacons (19-5, 9-4 ACC) at NC State Wolf Pack (10-14, 3-10 ACC)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wake Forest takes on the NC State Wolf Pack after Alondes Williams scored 23 points in Wake Forest’s 68-60 win over the Florida State Seminoles.

The Wolf Pack have gone 7-7 at home. NC State leads the ACC with 15.4 fast break points.

        Insight by Workday: This exclusive e-book highlights how agencies aim to make government a great place to work in 2022.

The Demon Deacons have gone 9-4 against ACC opponents. Wake Forest is second in the ACC scoring 79.3 points per game and is shooting 48.7%.

The Wolf Pack and Demon Deacons match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Terquavion Smith is shooting 36.9% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Wolf Pack, while averaging 15.8 points and 1.5 steals. Dereon Seabron is shooting 47.2% and averaging 10.6 points over the last 10 games for NC State.

Williams is scoring 19.8 points per game and averaging 7.0 rebounds for the Demon Deacons. Daivien Williamson is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Wake Forest.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolf Pack: 3-7, averaging 70.5 points, 28.6 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points per game.

Demon Deacons: 8-2, averaging 77.6 points, 36.0 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 5.4 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

        Read more: Sports News

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

2|14 Orlando, FL: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
2|14 SANS Cyber Security Mountain: Feb 2022
2|14 EC-Council Network Defender Training -...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

US Customs and Border Protection shows off counterfeit football memorabilia