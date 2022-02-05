Williams lifts Georgia State over South Alabama 69-62

ATLANTA (AP) — Kane Williams had 17 points and six assists as Georgia State defeated South Alabama 69-62 on Saturday.

Williams hit all 11 of his free-throw attempts for the Panthers (9-10, 3-5 Sun Belt Conference), who snapped a four-game skid at home. Jalen Thomas had 11 points and Eliel Nsoseme added 10 points and nine rebounds. Justin Roberts scored 10.

Jay Jay Chandler tied a career high with 26 points for the Jaguars (15-8, 5-5). Javon Franklin added 10 points. Diante Smith had eight rebounds.

The Panthers evened the season series against the Jaguars. South Alabama defeated Georgia State 74-65 on Jan. 13.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.