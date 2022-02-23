Trending:
Williams scores 15 to carry Troy over Texas-Arlington 59-53

The Associated Press
February 23, 2022 10:16 pm
TROY, Ala. (AP) — Zay Williams scored 15 points to lift Troy to a 59-53 win over Texas-Arlington on Wednesday night.

Desmond Williams had 11 points and six rebounds for Troy (19-9, 10-5 Sun Belt Conference). Efe Odigie added 10 rebounds.

David Azore had 22 points for the Mavericks (11-16, 7-9). Nicolas Elame added 17 points and six rebounds. Javon Levi had six assists.

The Trojans evened the season series against the Mavericks. Texas-Arlington defeated Troy 62-57 on Jan. 1.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

