Williams, VCU Rams host the George Mason Patriots

George Mason Patriots (13-12, 6-6 A-10) at VCU Rams (18-7, 11-3 A-10)

Morgantown, West Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Josh Oduro and the George Mason Patriots take on Vince Williams and the VCU Rams in A-10 play.

The Rams have gone 9-4 in home games. VCU scores 65.2 points and has outscored opponents by 4.6 points per game.

The Patriots have gone 6-6 against A-10 opponents. George Mason ranks seventh in the A-10 with 31.6 rebounds per game led by Davonte Gaines averaging 8.2.

The teams play for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Rams won the last meeting 85-70 on Feb. 12. Adrian Baldwin Jr. scored 18 points points to help lead the Rams to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Williams averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Rams, scoring 13.2 points while shooting 39.8% from beyond the arc. KeShawn Curry is shooting 57.1% and averaging 8.3 points over the past 10 games for VCU.

Oduro is averaging 18.2 points, seven rebounds and 1.8 blocks for the Patriots. D’Shawn Schwartz is averaging 8.9 points over the last 10 games for George Mason.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 8-2, averaging 68.9 points, 29.3 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 9.1 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points per game.

Patriots: 5-5, averaging 73.0 points, 30.5 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 4.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

