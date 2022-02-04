Williams, VCU Rams to host Ayers and the Duquesne Dukes

Duquesne Dukes (6-13, 1-6 A-10) at VCU Rams (13-7, 6-3 A-10)

Morgantown, West Virginia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: A-10 foes VCU and Duquesne will play on Saturday.

The Rams have gone 6-4 in home games. VCU averages 62.9 points while outscoring opponents by 2.8 points per game.

The Dukes are 1-6 against conference opponents. Duquesne is 4-5 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 11.2 turnovers per game.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vince Williams is averaging 12.3 points, 5.9 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.7 steals for the Rams. Adrian Baldwin Jr. is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for VCU.

Leon Ayers III is scoring 12.1 points per game with 4.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Dukes. Jackie Johnson III is averaging 7.0 points and 1.2 rebounds while shooting 43.8% over the past 10 games for Duquesne.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 7-3, averaging 65.8 points, 27.4 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 9.1 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.3 points per game.

Dukes: 3-7, averaging 63.5 points, 32.0 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

