Williams, Wake Forest Demon Deacons to visit Mills, Florida State Seminoles

Wake Forest Demon Deacons (18-5, 8-4 ACC) at Florida State Seminoles (13-8, 6-5 ACC)

Tallahassee, Florida; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Florida State -3; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Caleb Mills and the Florida State Seminoles host Alondes Williams and the Wake Forest Demon Deacons in ACC play Saturday.

The Seminoles have gone 8-2 in home games. Florida State is 5-5 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Demon Deacons are 8-4 against ACC opponents. Wake Forest is second in the ACC scoring 35.2 points per game in the paint led by Williams averaging 9.9.

The teams meet for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Demon Deacons won 76-54 in the last matchup on Jan. 5. Jake Laravia led the Demon Deacons with 22 points, and Matthew Cleveland led the Seminoles with 13 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mills is averaging 12.9 points and 1.7 steals for the Seminoles. Cleveland is averaging 7.3 points over the last 10 games for Florida State.

Williams is scoring 19.6 points per game and averaging 6.9 rebounds for the Demon Deacons. Isaiah Mucius is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Wake Forest.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seminoles: 6-4, averaging 70.2 points, 30.1 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points per game.

Demon Deacons: 7-3, averaging 79.2 points, 34.5 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 5.3 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 50.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points.

