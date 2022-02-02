Trending:
Williamson leads Loyola Chicago past Illinois St. 78-64

The Associated Press
February 2, 2022
CHICAGO (AP) — Lucas Williamson had a career-high 27 points as Loyola Chicago topped Illinois State 78-64 on Wednesday night.

Williamson made 6 of 9 3-pointers.

Ryan Schwieger had 18 points for Loyola Chicago (17-4, 8-2 Missouri Valley Conference).

Loyola Chicago dominated the first half and led 42-22 at the break. The Redbirds’ 22 points in the first half marked a season low for the team.

Antonio Reeves had 20 points for the Redbirds (10-13, 3-7), who have now lost four consecutive games. Josiah Strong added 13 points. Liam McChesney had three blocks.

