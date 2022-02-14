Trending:
Wilson, Lynch lift Lehigh past Bucknell 86-77

The Associated Press
February 14, 2022 10:15 pm
BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — Marques Wilson and Nic Lynch scored 19 points apiece as Lehigh topped Bucknell 86-77 on Monday night. Keith Higgins Jr added 17 points for the Mountain Hawks.

Wilson made 5 of 7 3-pointers. He added eight rebounds. Lynch also had 11 rebounds, while Higgins Jr posted six assists.

Jeameril Wilson had 11 points for Lehigh (10-17, 8-7 Patriot League).

Evan Taylor, whose 14 points per game coming into the matchup led the Mountain Hawks, shot only 20 percent for the game (1 of 5).

Andrew Funk had 24 points for the Bison (6-21, 3-12). Andre Screen added 16 points and three assists. Xander Rice had 14 points.

The Mountain Hawks improve to 2-0 against the Bison this season. Lehigh defeated Bucknell 97-64 on Jan. 13.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

