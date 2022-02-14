Winter Olympic Medals Table

At Beijing

Tuesday, Feb. 15

70 of 109 total events

Nation G S B Tot Norway 9 5 7 21 ROC 4 6 8 18 United States 7 6 3 16 Austria 6 6 4 16 Germany 8 5 2 15 Canada 1 4 10 15 Netherlands 6 4 2 12 Japan 2 4 6 12 Sweden 5 3 3 11 France 3 6 2 11 Italy 2 5 4 11 China 5 3 2 10 Switzerland 3 0 5 8 Slovenia 2 3 2 7 South Korea 1 3 1 5 Australia 1 2 1 4 Finland 1 1 2 4 Hungary 1 0 2 3 New Zealand 1 1 0 2 Czech Republic 1 0 1 2 Belarus 0 2 0 2 Slovakia 1 0 0 1 Spain 0 1 0 1 Belgium 0 0 1 1 Latvia 0 0 1 1 Poland 0 0 1 1

