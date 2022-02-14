Trending:
Winter Olympic Medals Table

The Associated Press
February 14, 2022 9:43 pm
< a min read
      

At Beijing

Tuesday, Feb. 15

70 of 109 total events

Nation G S B Tot
Norway 9 5 7 21
ROC 4 6 8 18
United States 7 6 3 16
Austria 6 6 4 16
Germany 8 5 2 15
Canada 1 4 10 15
Netherlands 6 4 2 12
Japan 2 4 6 12
Sweden 5 3 3 11
France 3 6 2 11
Italy 2 5 4 11
China 5 3 2 10
Switzerland 3 0 5 8
Slovenia 2 3 2 7
South Korea 1 3 1 5
Australia 1 2 1 4
Finland 1 1 2 4
Hungary 1 0 2 3
New Zealand 1 1 0 2
Czech Republic 1 0 1 2
Belarus 0 2 0 2
Slovakia 1 0 0 1
Spain 0 1 0 1
Belgium 0 0 1 1
Latvia 0 0 1 1
Poland 0 0 1 1

