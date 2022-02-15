Winter Olympic Medals Table

At Beijing
Wednesday, Feb. 16
79 of 109 total events
|Nation
|G
|S
|B
|Tot
|Norway
|12
|7
|7
|26
|ROC
|4
|7
|9
|20
|United States
|8
|7
|4
|19
|Germany
|9
|6
|3
|18
|Canada
|2
|4
|11
|17
|Austria
|6
|6
|4
|16
|Japan
|2
|5
|7
|14
|Netherlands
|6
|4
|3
|13
|Italy
|2
|6
|5
|13
|China
|6
|4
|2
|12
|Sweden
|5
|3
|4
|12
|France
|3
|7
|2
|12
|Switzerland
|5
|0
|5
|10
|Slovenia
|2
|3
|2
|7
|South Korea
|1
|3
|1
|5
|Australia
|1
|2
|1
|4
|Finland
|1
|1
|2
|4
|Hungary
|1
|0
|2
|3
|New Zealand
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Czech Republic
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Belarus
|0
|2
|0
|2
|Slovakia
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Spain
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Belgium
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Estonia
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Latvia
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Poland
|0
|0
|1
|1
