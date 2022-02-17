Winter Olympic Medals Table

At Beijing
Thursday, Feb. 17
87 of 109 total events
|Nation
|G
|S
|B
|Tot
|Norway
|13
|7
|8
|28
|ROC
|4
|8
|12
|24
|Germany
|10
|6
|4
|20
|United States
|8
|8
|4
|20
|Canada
|4
|4
|11
|19
|Austria
|6
|7
|4
|17
|Italy
|2
|7
|6
|15
|Netherlands
|6
|4
|4
|14
|Sweden
|6
|4
|4
|14
|Japan
|2
|5
|7
|14
|China
|7
|4
|2
|13
|France
|4
|7
|2
|13
|Switzerland
|5
|0
|5
|10
|South Korea
|2
|4
|1
|7
|Slovenia
|2
|3
|2
|7
|Finland
|1
|2
|3
|6
|Australia
|1
|2
|1
|4
|Hungary
|1
|0
|2
|3
|New Zealand
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Czech Republic
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Belarus
|0
|2
|0
|2
|Slovakia
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Spain
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Ukraine
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Belgium
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Estonia
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Latvia
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Poland
|0
|0
|1
|1
