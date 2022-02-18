Winter Olympic Medals Table

Trending:
The Associated Press
February 18, 2022 10:02 pm
At Beijing

Saturday, Feb. 19

97 of 109 total events

Nation G S B Tot
Norway 15 8 11 34
ROC 5 9 13 27
Canada 4 7 13 24
Germany 10 7 5 22
United States 8 8 5 21
Austria 6 7 4 17
Japan 3 5 9 17
Netherlands 7 5 4 16
Sweden 7 5 4 16
Italy 2 7 7 16
China 8 4 2 14
Switzerland 7 2 5 14
France 5 7 2 14
South Korea 2 4 1 7
Slovenia 2 3 2 7
Finland 1 2 3 6
Australia 1 2 1 4
Hungary 1 0 2 3
New Zealand 1 1 0 2
Czech Republic 1 0 1 2
Belarus 0 2 0 2
Slovakia 1 0 0 1
Spain 0 1 0 1
Ukraine 0 1 0 1
Belgium 0 0 1 1
Estonia 0 0 1 1
Latvia 0 0 1 1
Poland 0 0 1 1

