Winter Olympic Medals Table

At Beijing

Sunday, Feb. 6

6 of 64 events

7 of 109 total events

Nation G S B Tot Norway 2 0 0 2 Slovenia 1 0 1 2 Italy 0 2 0 2 Canada 0 1 1 2 ROC 0 1 1 2 Netherlands 1 0 0 1 New Zealand 1 0 0 1 China 1 0 0 1 Sweden 1 0 0 1 France 0 1 0 1 Germany 0 1 0 1 United States 0 1 0 1 Australia 0 0 1 1 Austria 0 0 1 1 Hungary 0 0 1 1 Japan 0 0 1 1

