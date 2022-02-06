Winter Olympic Medals Table

At Beijing
Monday, Feb. 7
14 of 109 total events
|Nation
|G
|S
|B
|Tot
|ROC
|2
|2
|2
|6
|Canada
|1
|1
|2
|4
|Norway
|2
|0
|1
|3
|Japan
|1
|0
|2
|3
|United States
|0
|3
|0
|3
|Austria
|0
|2
|1
|3
|Italy
|0
|2
|1
|3
|Sweden
|2
|0
|0
|2
|Germany
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Netherlands
|1
|1
|0
|2
|China
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Australia
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Slovenia
|1
|0
|1
|2
|New Zealand
|1
|0
|0
|1
|France
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Finland
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Hungary
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Poland
|0
|0
|1
|1
