Winter Olympic Medals Table

At Beijing

Monday, Feb. 7

14 of 109 total events

Nation G S B Tot ROC 2 2 2 6 Canada 1 1 2 4 Norway 2 0 1 3 Japan 1 0 2 3 United States 0 3 0 3 Austria 0 2 1 3 Italy 0 2 1 3 Sweden 2 0 0 2 Germany 1 1 0 2 Netherlands 1 1 0 2 China 1 1 0 2 Australia 1 0 1 2 Slovenia 1 0 1 2 New Zealand 1 0 0 1 France 0 1 0 1 Finland 0 0 1 1 Hungary 0 0 1 1 Poland 0 0 1 1

