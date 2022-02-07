Winter Olympic Medals Table

At Beijing

Tuesday, Feb. 8

23 of 109 total events

Nation G S B Tot ROC 2 3 2 7 Canada 1 1 4 6 China 3 2 0 5 Netherlands 2 2 1 5 Norway 2 0 3 5 Italy 1 3 1 5 Austria 1 2 2 5 Sweden 3 0 1 4 Japan 1 1 2 4 France 0 4 0 4 United States 0 4 0 4 Germany 2 1 0 3 Slovenia 2 0 1 3 Switzerland 1 0 2 3 Australia 1 0 1 2 Hungary 0 0 2 2 New Zealand 1 0 0 1 Finland 0 0 1 1 Poland 0 0 1 1

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.