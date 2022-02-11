Winter Olympic Medals Table

At Beijing

Saturday, Feb. 12

53 of 109 total events

Nation G S B Tot Norway 6 3 5 14 Austria 4 6 4 14 Canada 1 4 8 13 ROC 2 4 6 12 Germany 7 4 0 11 United States 5 5 1 11 Italy 2 5 4 11 Netherlands 5 4 1 10 Sweden 5 2 2 9 Japan 2 2 4 8 China 3 3 1 7 Switzerland 2 0 5 7 France 1 5 0 6 Slovenia 2 1 2 5 Finland 1 1 2 4 Australia 1 1 1 3 South Korea 1 1 1 3 Czech Republic 1 0 1 2 Hungary 0 0 2 2 New Zealand 1 0 0 1 Slovakia 1 0 0 1 Belarus 0 1 0 1 Spain 0 1 0 1 Belgium 0 0 1 1 Latvia 0 0 1 1 Poland 0 0 1 1

