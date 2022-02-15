Trending:
Winter Olympic Medals Table-Gold

The Associated Press
February 15, 2022 10:08 pm
< a min read
      

At Beijing

Wednesday, Feb. 16

79 of 109 total events

Nation G S B Tot
Norway 12 7 7 26
Germany 9 6 3 18
United States 8 7 4 19
Austria 6 6 4 16
Netherlands 6 4 3 13
China 6 4 2 12
Sweden 5 3 4 12
Switzerland 5 0 5 10
ROC 4 7 9 20
France 3 7 2 12
Canada 2 4 11 17
Japan 2 5 7 14
Italy 2 6 5 13
Slovenia 2 3 2 7
South Korea 1 3 1 5
Australia 1 2 1 4
Finland 1 1 2 4
Hungary 1 0 2 3
New Zealand 1 1 0 2
Czech Republic 1 0 1 2
Slovakia 1 0 0 1
Belarus 0 2 0 2
Spain 0 1 0 1
Belgium 0 0 1 1
Estonia 0 0 1 1
Latvia 0 0 1 1
Poland 0 0 1 1

