Winter Olympic Medals Table-Gold

At Beijing

Thursday, Feb. 17

87 of 109 total events

Nation G S B Tot Norway 13 7 8 28 Germany 10 6 4 20 United States 8 8 4 20 China 7 4 2 13 Austria 6 7 4 17 Netherlands 6 4 4 14 Sweden 6 4 4 14 Switzerland 5 0 5 10 ROC 4 8 12 24 Canada 4 4 11 19 France 4 7 2 13 Italy 2 7 6 15 Japan 2 5 7 14 South Korea 2 4 1 7 Slovenia 2 3 2 7 Finland 1 2 3 6 Australia 1 2 1 4 Hungary 1 0 2 3 New Zealand 1 1 0 2 Czech Republic 1 0 1 2 Slovakia 1 0 0 1 Belarus 0 2 0 2 Spain 0 1 0 1 Ukraine 0 1 0 1 Belgium 0 0 1 1 Estonia 0 0 1 1 Latvia 0 0 1 1 Poland 0 0 1 1

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.