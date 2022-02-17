Trending:
Winter Olympic Medals Table-Gold

The Associated Press
February 17, 2022 1:25 am
< a min read
      

At Beijing

Thursday, Feb. 17

87 of 109 total events

Nation G S B Tot
Norway 13 7 8 28
Germany 10 6 4 20
United States 8 8 4 20
China 7 4 2 13
Austria 6 7 4 17
Netherlands 6 4 4 14
Sweden 6 4 4 14
Switzerland 5 0 5 10
ROC 4 8 12 24
Canada 4 4 11 19
France 4 7 2 13
Italy 2 7 6 15
Japan 2 5 7 14
South Korea 2 4 1 7
Slovenia 2 3 2 7
Finland 1 2 3 6
Australia 1 2 1 4
Hungary 1 0 2 3
New Zealand 1 1 0 2
Czech Republic 1 0 1 2
Slovakia 1 0 0 1
Belarus 0 2 0 2
Spain 0 1 0 1
Ukraine 0 1 0 1
Belgium 0 0 1 1
Estonia 0 0 1 1
Latvia 0 0 1 1
Poland 0 0 1 1

