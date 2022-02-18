Winter Olympic Medals Table-Gold

At Beijing

Saturday, Feb. 19

97 of 109 total events

Nation G S B Tot Norway 15 8 11 34 Germany 10 7 5 22 United States 8 8 5 21 China 8 4 2 14 Netherlands 7 5 4 16 Sweden 7 5 4 16 Switzerland 7 2 5 14 Austria 6 7 4 17 ROC 5 9 13 27 France 5 7 2 14 Canada 4 7 13 24 Japan 3 5 9 17 Italy 2 7 7 16 South Korea 2 4 1 7 Slovenia 2 3 2 7 Finland 1 2 3 6 Australia 1 2 1 4 Hungary 1 0 2 3 New Zealand 1 1 0 2 Czech Republic 1 0 1 2 Slovakia 1 0 0 1 Belarus 0 2 0 2 Spain 0 1 0 1 Ukraine 0 1 0 1 Belgium 0 0 1 1 Estonia 0 0 1 1 Latvia 0 0 1 1 Poland 0 0 1 1

