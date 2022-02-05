On Air: Of Consuming Interest
Winter Olympic Medals Table-Gold

The Associated Press
February 5, 2022 9:59 pm
At Beijing

Sunday, Feb. 6

6 of 64 events

7 of 109 total events

Nation G S B Tot
Norway 2 0 0 2
Slovenia 1 0 1 2
Netherlands 1 0 0 1
New Zealand 1 0 0 1
China 1 0 0 1
Sweden 1 0 0 1
Italy 0 2 0 2
Canada 0 1 1 2
ROC 0 1 1 2
France 0 1 0 1
Germany 0 1 0 1
United States 0 1 0 1
Australia 0 0 1 1
Austria 0 0 1 1
Hungary 0 0 1 1
Japan 0 0 1 1

