Winter Olympic Medals Table-Gold

At Beijing
Sunday, Feb. 6
6 of 64 events
7 of 109 total events
|Nation
|G
|S
|B
|Tot
|Norway
|2
|0
|0
|2
|Slovenia
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Netherlands
|1
|0
|0
|1
|New Zealand
|1
|0
|0
|1
|China
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Sweden
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Italy
|0
|2
|0
|2
|Canada
|0
|1
|1
|2
|ROC
|0
|1
|1
|2
|France
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Germany
|0
|1
|0
|1
|United States
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Australia
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Austria
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Hungary
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Japan
|0
|0
|1
|1
