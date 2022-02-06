Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Winter Olympic Medals Table-Gold

The Associated Press
February 6, 2022 11:25 pm
< a min read
      

At Beijing

Monday, Feb. 7

14 of 109 total events

Nation G S B Tot
ROC 2 2 2 6
Norway 2 0 1 3
Sweden 2 0 0 2
Canada 1 1 2 4
Japan 1 0 2 3
Germany 1 1 0 2
Netherlands 1 1 0 2
China 1 1 0 2
Australia 1 0 1 2
Slovenia 1 0 1 2
New Zealand 1 0 0 1
United States 0 3 0 3
Austria 0 2 1 3
Italy 0 2 1 3
France 0 1 0 1
Finland 0 0 1 1
Hungary 0 0 1 1
Poland 0 0 1 1

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments