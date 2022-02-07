Trending:
Winter Olympic Medals Table-Gold

The Associated Press
February 7, 2022 10:12 pm
< a min read
      

At Beijing

Tuesday, Feb. 8

23 of 109 total events

Nation G S B Tot
China 3 2 0 5
Sweden 3 0 1 4
ROC 2 3 2 7
Netherlands 2 2 1 5
Norway 2 0 3 5
Germany 2 1 0 3
Slovenia 2 0 1 3
Canada 1 1 4 6
Italy 1 3 1 5
Austria 1 2 2 5
Japan 1 1 2 4
Switzerland 1 0 2 3
Australia 1 0 1 2
New Zealand 1 0 0 1
France 0 4 0 4
United States 0 4 0 4
Hungary 0 0 2 2
Finland 0 0 1 1
Poland 0 0 1 1

