Winter Olympic Medals Table-Gold

At Beijing
Tuesday, Feb. 8
23 of 109 total events
|Nation
|G
|S
|B
|Tot
|China
|3
|2
|0
|5
|Sweden
|3
|0
|1
|4
|ROC
|2
|3
|2
|7
|Netherlands
|2
|2
|1
|5
|Norway
|2
|0
|3
|5
|Germany
|2
|1
|0
|3
|Slovenia
|2
|0
|1
|3
|Canada
|1
|1
|4
|6
|Italy
|1
|3
|1
|5
|Austria
|1
|2
|2
|5
|Japan
|1
|1
|2
|4
|Switzerland
|1
|0
|2
|3
|Australia
|1
|0
|1
|2
|New Zealand
|1
|0
|0
|1
|France
|0
|4
|0
|4
|United States
|0
|4
|0
|4
|Hungary
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Finland
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Poland
|0
|0
|1
|1
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments