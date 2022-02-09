Trending:
Winter Olympic Medals Table-Gold

The Associated Press
February 9, 2022 9:58 pm
< a min read
      

At Beijing

Thursday, Feb. 10

37 of 109 total events

Nation G S B Tot
Germany 5 3 0 8
Norway 4 2 4 10
Sweden 4 1 2 7
Netherlands 3 3 1 7
China 3 2 0 5
ROC 2 3 6 11
Austria 2 4 4 10
Italy 2 4 1 7
Slovenia 2 1 2 5
Canada 1 2 5 8
United States 1 5 1 7
France 1 5 0 6
Japan 1 1 2 4
Switzerland 1 0 3 4
Australia 1 0 1 2
South Korea 1 0 1 2
Czech Republic 1 0 0 1
New Zealand 1 0 0 1
Slovakia 1 0 0 1
Hungary 0 0 2 2
Belarus 0 1 0 1
Finland 0 0 1 1
Poland 0 0 1 1

