Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Winter Olympic Medals Table-Gold

The Associated Press
February 10, 2022 10:03 pm
< a min read
      

At Beijing

Friday, Feb. 11

46 of 109 total events

Nation G S B Tot
Germany 6 3 0 9
Norway 5 3 4 12
Austria 4 5 4 13
United States 4 5 1 10
Netherlands 4 3 1 8
Sweden 4 1 2 7
China 3 3 0 6
ROC 2 3 6 11
Italy 2 4 2 8
Japan 2 2 4 8
Slovenia 2 1 2 5
Canada 1 4 7 12
France 1 5 0 6
Switzerland 1 0 4 5
Australia 1 1 1 3
Czech Republic 1 0 1 2
South Korea 1 0 1 2
New Zealand 1 0 0 1
Slovakia 1 0 0 1
Finland 0 1 2 3
Hungary 0 0 2 2
Belarus 0 1 0 1
Spain 0 1 0 1
Latvia 0 0 1 1
Poland 0 0 1 1

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

2|17 Fort Belvoir Virtual Tech Expo
2|17 Go Global: How to Globalize Your...
2|17 Financial Planning For Federal...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Secretary Blinken Participates in an Aboriginal Heritage Walk