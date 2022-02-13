Trending:
Winter Olympic Medals Table-Gold

The Associated Press
February 13, 2022 10:59 pm
At Beijing

Monday, Feb. 14

66 of 109 total events

Nation G S B Tot
Norway 9 5 7 21
Germany 8 5 1 14
United States 7 6 1 14
Netherlands 6 4 2 12
Sweden 5 3 3 11
ROC 4 5 8 17
Austria 4 6 4 14
China 4 3 2 9
Switzerland 3 0 5 8
Italy 2 5 4 11
Japan 2 4 5 11
France 2 6 2 10
Slovenia 2 2 2 6
Canada 1 4 10 15
South Korea 1 3 1 5
Australia 1 2 1 4
Finland 1 1 2 4
Hungary 1 0 2 3
Czech Republic 1 0 1 2
New Zealand 1 0 0 1
Slovakia 1 0 0 1
Belarus 0 1 0 1
Spain 0 1 0 1
Belgium 0 0 1 1
Latvia 0 0 1 1
Poland 0 0 1 1

