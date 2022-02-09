Trending:
Winthrop 58, Radford 48

The Associated Press
February 9, 2022 9:37 pm
RADFORD (7-16)

Jules 1-2 0-2 2, Mangum 1-4 0-0 3, Hart 2-6 2-2 7, Jeffers 4-10 2-2 10, Lipscomb 0-5 0-0 0, Williams 5-11 2-3 13, Stapleton 3-8 3-6 9, Joseph 1-3 0-0 2, Djonkam 0-1 0-0 0, J.Walker 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 18-51 9-15 48.

WINTHROP (16-8)

Burns 4-7 0-3 8, Claxton 2-2 2-2 6, Anumba 1-3 1-2 3, Buggs 2-3 0-0 4, McMahon 1-4 3-5 5, Talford 9-12 4-6 22, Hightower 3-6 0-0 8, Good 0-3 0-0 0, R.Jones 0-3 2-2 2, King 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-43 12-20 58.

Halftime_Winthrop 23-18. 3-Point Goals_Radford 3-18 (Hart 1-3, Mangum 1-4, Williams 1-5, Joseph 0-1, Stapleton 0-1, Jeffers 0-2, Lipscomb 0-2), Winthrop 2-15 (Hightower 2-4, Buggs 0-1, Anumba 0-2, R.Jones 0-2, Good 0-3, McMahon 0-3). Fouled Out_Djonkam. Rebounds_Radford 20 (Jules 7), Winthrop 32 (Talford 9). Assists_Radford 4 (Stapleton 2), Winthrop 12 (Anumba 4). Total Fouls_Radford 19, Winthrop 18. A_1,611 (6,100).

