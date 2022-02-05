Winthrop 69, Hampton 57

WINTHROP (15-8)

Burns 11-18 1-1 23, Claxton 3-5 2-2 8, Anumba 1-2 0-2 3, Buggs 1-3 0-2 2, McMahon 2-6 4-5 10, Jones 1-4 2-4 5, King 2-8 0-2 6, Talford 6-8 0-3 12. Totals 27-54 9-21 69.

HAMPTON (6-14)

Dickens 2-5 1-2 5, Garvin 4-9 0-0 9, Dean 4-16 1-3 12, Haskett 1-6 1-2 5, Epps 3-5 3-7 10, Bethea 3-7 2-4 9, Therrien 1-1 0-3 2, Wiley 1-4 0-0 3, Thomas 0-0 0-0 0, Godwin 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 19-54 8-21 55.

Halftime_Hampton 31-30. 3-Point Goals_Winthrop 6-18 (McMahon 2-5, King 2-7, Anumba 1-2, Jones 1-2, Buggs 0-1, Claxton 0-1), Hampton 5-18 (Garvin 1-2, Bethea 1-3, Epps 1-3, Dean 1-4, Wiley 1-4, Haskett 0-2). Fouled Out_King, Dickens. Rebounds_Winthrop 39 (Talford 10), Hampton 31 (Bethea 7). Assists_Winthrop 10 (Buggs 4), Hampton 8 (Dean 4). Total Fouls_Winthrop 20, Hampton 20. A_1,500 (7,200).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.