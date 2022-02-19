Winthrop 84, UNC-Asheville 79

WINTHROP (19-8)
Burns 6-7 0-2 12, Claxton 1-2 1-2 3, Hightower 1-7 2-2 4, Anumba 2-5 3-4 9, McMahon 3-6 0-0 9, Buggs 5-10 0-0 10, Good 7-11 9-10 30, Talford 2-2 3-8 7, R.Jones 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 27-53 18-28 84.
UNC-ASHEVILLE (15-12)
Jude 1-2 2-2 5, Pember 3-7 6-6 12, T.Jones 4-7 4-6 16, Stephney 2-7 1-4 6, Thorpe 11-18 6-7 28, Mason 2-2 2-4 6, Battle 2-2 2-4 6, Marable 0-1 0-0 0, Kimble 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-47 23-33 79.
Halftime_Winthrop 37-35. 3-Point Goals_Winthrop 12-30 (Good 7-11, McMahon 3-6, Anumba 2-4, Buggs 0-2, R.Jones 0-3, Hightower 0-4), UNC-Asheville 6-15 (T.Jones 4-7, Jude 1-2, Stephney 1-3, Kimble 0-1, Pember 0-1, Thorpe 0-1). Fouled Out_Pember, T.Jones. Rebounds_Winthrop 27 (Claxton, Hightower, Talford 5), UNC-Asheville 23 (T.Jones 8). Assists_Winthrop 14 (Buggs 7), UNC-Asheville 8 (Thorpe 4). Total Fouls_Winthrop 23, UNC-Asheville 23. A_1,505 (3,200).
