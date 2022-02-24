Winthrop 89, SC-Upstate 59

SC-UPSTATE (12-15)
Smith 6-8 1-1 13, Gainey 3-8 0-2 8, White 1-8 0-0 2, Aldrich 0-3 0-0 0, Mozone 6-11 0-0 14, Goodloe 1-6 5-5 7, Breazeale 1-4 1-2 3, Rideau 1-4 2-2 4, Langlais 3-6 2-5 8, Sheida 0-0 0-0 0, Dickerson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-58 11-17 59.
WINTHROP (20-8)
Claxton 0-2 0-0 0, Hightower 7-11 2-3 22, Talford 7-7 6-7 20, Anumba 1-3 0-0 2, McMahon 4-10 2-2 13, Good 4-7 1-2 13, Buggs 1-3 1-2 4, Jones 3-8 1-2 9, Burns 2-2 1-1 5, Buss 0-1 1-2 1. Totals 29-54 15-21 89.
Halftime_Winthrop 43-25. 3-Point Goals_SC-Upstate 4-26 (Gainey 2-5, Mozone 2-6, Aldrich 0-2, Goodloe 0-2, Breazeale 0-3, Rideau 0-3, White 0-5), Winthrop 16-27 (Hightower 6-6, Good 4-7, McMahon 3-6, Jones 2-5, Buggs 1-2, Buss 0-1). Fouled Out_Burns. Rebounds_SC-Upstate 24 (Aldrich, Langlais 5), Winthrop 34 (Talford 10). Assists_SC-Upstate 8 (White, Aldrich, Breazeale 2), Winthrop 16 (Buggs 4). Total Fouls_SC-Upstate 18, Winthrop 17. A_1,808 (6,100).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.