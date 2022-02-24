Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Winthrop 89, SC-Upstate 59

The Associated Press
February 24, 2022 9:28 pm
< a min read
      

SC-UPSTATE (12-15)

Smith 6-8 1-1 13, Gainey 3-8 0-2 8, White 1-8 0-0 2, Aldrich 0-3 0-0 0, Mozone 6-11 0-0 14, Goodloe 1-6 5-5 7, Breazeale 1-4 1-2 3, Rideau 1-4 2-2 4, Langlais 3-6 2-5 8, Sheida 0-0 0-0 0, Dickerson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-58 11-17 59.

WINTHROP (20-8)

Claxton 0-2 0-0 0, Hightower 7-11 2-3 22, Talford 7-7 6-7 20, Anumba 1-3 0-0 2, McMahon 4-10 2-2 13, Good 4-7 1-2 13, Buggs 1-3 1-2 4, Jones 3-8 1-2 9, Burns 2-2 1-1 5, Buss 0-1 1-2 1. Totals 29-54 15-21 89.

Halftime_Winthrop 43-25. 3-Point Goals_SC-Upstate 4-26 (Gainey 2-5, Mozone 2-6, Aldrich 0-2, Goodloe 0-2, Breazeale 0-3, Rideau 0-3, White 0-5), Winthrop 16-27 (Hightower 6-6, Good 4-7, McMahon 3-6, Jones 2-5, Buggs 1-2, Buss 0-1). Fouled Out_Burns. Rebounds_SC-Upstate 24 (Aldrich, Langlais 5), Winthrop 34 (Talford 10). Assists_SC-Upstate 8 (White, Aldrich, Breazeale 2), Winthrop 16 (Buggs 4). Total Fouls_SC-Upstate 18, Winthrop 17. A_1,808 (6,100).

        Insight by MuleSoft: During this exclusive webinar, Pat Flanders, chief information officer of the Defense Health Agency, will discuss how the agency is modernizing and integrating IT systems previously managed by the Air Force, Army and the Navy—to securely support military healthcare services worldwide, on the battlefield and off. Industry professionals from Salesforce and MuleSoft will provide their perspective.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

3|3 Ramstein AB Tech Expo
3|3 Addressing Learning Loss With...
3|3 SQL Server Resilience with Pure Cloud...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Liftoff!