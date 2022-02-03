Trending:
Winthrop hosts N.C. A&T after Watson’s 21-point performance

The Associated Press
February 3, 2022 2:02 am
1 min read
      

North Carolina A&T Aggies (9-13, 4-4 Big South) at Winthrop Eagles (13-8, 6-2 Big South)

Rock Hill, South Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Winthrop -8.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: N.C. A&T takes on the Winthrop Eagles after Marcus Watson scored 21 points in N.C. A&T’s 84-64 loss to the South Carolina Upstate Spartans.

The Eagles have gone 8-0 in home games. Winthrop ranks fifth in the Big South in rebounding with 32.3 rebounds. Cory Hightower leads the Eagles with 6.3 boards.

The Aggies have gone 4-4 against Big South opponents. N.C. A&T is 4-11 against opponents over .500.

The Eagles and Aggies square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: D.J. Burns is averaging 15.9 points for the Eagles. Patrick Good is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Winthrop.

Kameron Langley is averaging 5.3 points and 4.8 assists for the Aggies. Demetric Horton is averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games for N.C. A&T.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 7-3, averaging 71.6 points, 30.1 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points per game.

Aggies: 5-5, averaging 68.2 points, 33.4 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

