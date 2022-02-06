Wisconsin 70, Illinois 62

ILLINOIS (6-12)

Bostic 7-12 1-1 15, Anastasieska 6-9 0-0 13, Nye 1-8 0-0 2, Oden 1-3 6-6 8, Peebles 2-8 0-0 6, Porter 1-2 0-0 2, Rubin 1-2 1-2 3, Brown 2-6 2-2 7, McKenzie 2-8 2-4 6, Amusan 0-1 0-0 0, Totals 23-59 12-15 62

WISCONSIN (6-16)

Douglass 5-9 0-0 12, Ellew 1-5 1-3 3, Nelson 3-14 6-8 14, Pospisilova 5-12 0-0 13, Schramek 6-7 4-6 17, Stapleton 1-1 0-0 2, Stauffacher 4-5 0-0 9, Leuzinger 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 25-53 11-17 70

Illinois 12 12 18 20 — 62 Wisconsin 18 17 17 18 — 70

3-Point Goals_Illinois 4-17 (Bostic 0-1, Anastasieska 1-2, Nye 0-6, Oden 0-1, Peebles 2-4, Brown 1-2, Amusan 0-1), Wisconsin 9-23 (Douglass 2-4, Ellew 0-3, Nelson 2-8, Pospisilova 3-5, Schramek 1-1, Stauffacher 1-2). Assists_Illinois 14 (Oden 5), Wisconsin 21 (Pospisilova 9). Fouled Out_Illinois Anastasieska. Rebounds_Illinois 37 (Bostic 13), Wisconsin 31 (Pospisilova 9). Total Fouls_Illinois 21, Wisconsin 13. Technical Fouls_None. A_6,007.

