Wisconsin hires Sheridan and alters roles for Bostad, Turner

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin has hired Bill Sheridan to coach inside linebackers as one of three changes to Paul Chryst’s staff.

Chryst also announced Tuesday that Bob Bostad is switching from inside linebackers coach to offensive line coach and Mickey Turner is moving from tight ends coach to an off-field role in which he will lead Wisconsin’s recruiting efforts.

Sheridan was Air Force’s defensive line coach for the last two seasons. He coached Boston College’s linebackers from 2018-19 and also was defensive coordinator in 2019.

Before coming to Boston College, Sheridan spent 13 seasons as an NFL assistant and was a defensive coordinator with the New York Giants (2009) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2012-13). He also was a linebackers coach with the Giants (2005-08), Miami Dolphins (2010-11) and Detroit Lions (2014-17).

“As we went through the hiring process, I was impressed by what he brings to the table in terms of his experience, his knowledge of the game and his ability to connect with players,” Chryst said in a statement.

Bostad coached Wisconsin’s inside linebackers the last five seasons but has worked on offense for most of his coaching career. That included stints as Wisconsin’s offensive line coach from 2008-11 and tight ends coach from 2006-07. Now he’s back to coaching Wisconsin’s offensive linemen.

“It goes without saying that I’m proud to coach our offensive linemen once again,” Bostad said in a statement. “There is a standard here that is well-known. I’m proud to have contributed to that in the past, but having the opportunity to work every day on elevating that standard even further is what has me excited about the future.”

Turner had coached Wisconsin’s tight ends for the last seven seasons.

Tuesday’s announcements come three weeks after Chryst announced he was hiring Bobby Engram as offensive coordinator. Engram spent the last eight seasons as a Baltimore Ravens assistant coach.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.