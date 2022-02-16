Wofford 65, The Citadel 58

WOFFORD (16-11)
Mack 7-11 1-1 15, Klesmit 4-13 6-6 17, Larson 1-3 2-2 5, Patterson 4-9 0-0 11, Safford 0-6 2-2 2, Bigelow 2-6 0-0 5, Tripp 0-0 2-2 2, Godwin 4-6 0-0 8, L.Turner 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-54 13-13 65.
THE CITADEL (11-14)
Brown 5-12 2-4 13, Roche 2-10 5-5 11, Clark 0-1 4-5 4, Maynard 0-1 0-0 0, Moffe 6-13 4-5 20, Fitzgibbons 2-6 2-2 8, Spence 0-1 2-2 2, Davis 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 15-44 19-23 58.
Halftime_Wofford 35-26. 3-Point Goals_Wofford 8-26 (Patterson 3-6, Klesmit 3-9, Larson 1-2, Bigelow 1-4, Mack 0-1, Safford 0-4), The Citadel 9-29 (Moffe 4-9, Fitzgibbons 2-6, Roche 2-10, Brown 1-3, Clark 0-1). Rebounds_Wofford 32 (Mack, Safford 8), The Citadel 28 (Brown 11). Assists_Wofford 13 (Safford 5), The Citadel 14 (Clark, Moffe 4). Total Fouls_Wofford 17, The Citadel 14. A_1,121 (6,000).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments