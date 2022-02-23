Trending:
Wofford 83, VMI 72

February 23, 2022 9:11 pm
WOFFORD (17-12)

Mack 9-13 0-0 21, Klesmit 8-12 2-2 22, Larson 5-7 3-3 15, Patterson 0-4 0-0 0, Safford 2-5 2-3 6, Bigelow 3-8 0-1 6, Godwin 3-4 3-3 9, Tripp 2-3 0-0 4, L.Turner 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 32-57 10-12 83.

VMI (16-13)

Arnold 5-9 0-0 13, Bonham 8-19 3-3 20, Conway 0-3 0-0 0, Curfman 2-7 0-0 6, Huff 5-10 7-7 20, Mans 1-5 0-0 3, Sisco 3-4 1-2 8, Rowe 0-1 0-0 0, Nussbaum 1-1 0-0 2, Watkins 0-1 0-0 0, Tang 0-0 0-0 0, Wolfe 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-60 11-12 72.

Halftime_Wofford 34-29. 3-Point Goals_Wofford 9-25 (Klesmit 4-7, Mack 3-5, Larson 2-4, L.Turner 0-1, Safford 0-2, Bigelow 0-3, Patterson 0-3), VMI 11-34 (Huff 3-6, Arnold 3-7, Curfman 2-6, Sisco 1-2, Mans 1-3, Bonham 1-6, Watkins 0-1, Conway 0-3). Rebounds_Wofford 32 (Mack 7), VMI 19 (Bonham 5). Assists_Wofford 17 (Larson 4), VMI 11 (Bonham, Curfman 3). Total Fouls_Wofford 9, VMI 18. A_1,067 (5,029).

