Wofford hosts Mercer following Klesmit’s 22-point performance

Mercer Bears (15-15, 8-9 SoCon) at Wofford Terriers (17-12, 9-8 SoCon)

Spartanburg, South Carolina; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wofford hosts the Mercer Bears after Max Klesmit scored 22 points in Wofford’s 83-72 win against the VMI Keydets.

The Terriers are 9-4 in home games. Wofford is fourth in the SoCon with 29.9 points per game in the paint led by Messiah Jones averaging 2.4.

The Bears are 8-9 in SoCon play. Mercer is ninth in the SoCon scoring 70.4 points per game and is shooting 44.9%.

The teams square off for the second time this season in SoCon play. The Bears won the last matchup 67-62 on Feb. 1. Jalen Johnson scored 21 points to help lead the Bears to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: B.J. Mack is averaging 16.1 points and six rebounds for the Terriers. Klesmit is averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games for Wofford.

Felipe Haase is scoring 14.9 points per game with 5.7 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Bears. Johnson is averaging 10.6 points and 3.9 rebounds while shooting 39.5% over the last 10 games for Mercer.

LAST 10 GAMES: Terriers: 5-5, averaging 66.5 points, 29.8 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 5.5 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points per game.

Bears: 3-7, averaging 66.7 points, 29.5 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

