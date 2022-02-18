Wofford visits Furman following Bothwell’s 25-point game

Wofford Terriers (16-11, 8-7 SoCon) at Furman Paladins (18-10, 10-5 SoCon)

Greenville, South Carolina; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Furman takes on the Wofford Terriers after Mike Bothwell scored 25 points in Furman’s 103-85 win against the Western Carolina Catamounts.

The Paladins are 11-3 on their home court. Furman is fourth in the SoCon at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 68.8 points while holding opponents to 44.7% shooting.

The Terriers are 8-7 against conference opponents. Wofford ranks fifth in the SoCon shooting 35.6% from downtown. Sam Godwin leads the Terriers shooting 50% from 3-point range.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. The Paladins won the last matchup 75-50 on Jan. 23. Jalen Slawson scored 18 points points to help lead the Paladins to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bothwell is averaging 15.6 points for the Paladins. Alex Hunter is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Furman.

B.J. Mack is scoring 15.9 points per game with 5.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Terriers. Max Klesmit is averaging 10.4 points over the past 10 games for Wofford.

LAST 10 GAMES: Paladins: 6-4, averaging 78.1 points, 31.0 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points per game.

Terriers: 6-4, averaging 68.6 points, 30.6 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 5.3 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

