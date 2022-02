Thursday, Feb. 3

SOUTH

Austin Peay 69, Murray St. 67, OT

Charlotte 79, W. Kentucky 74, OT

E. Kentucky 68, Kennesaw St. 58

Tennessee Tech 87, Morehead St. 69

UT Martin 70, SE Missouri 66

MIDWEST

Liberty 77, Bellarmine 52

Mississippi 61, Missouri 45

___

