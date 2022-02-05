Saturday, Feb. 5
EAST
Charlotte 39, Marshall 37, OT
Holy Cross 74, Army 54
Merrimack 69, St. Francis (Pa.) 64
Mount St. Mary’s 68, Bryant 52
St. Bonaventure 74, Richmond 66
UMass 69, Saint Louis 66
SOUTH
Georgia Southern 71, Georgia St. 61
Grambling St. 88, Alabama St. 53
Mercer 82, ETSU 48
MIDWEST
Ball St. 91, Bowling Green 80
Buffalo 82, Cent. Michigan 74
North Dakota 74, Omaha 61
