Saturday, Feb. 5

EAST

Charlotte 39, Marshall 37, OT

Holy Cross 74, Army 54

Merrimack 69, St. Francis (Pa.) 64

Mount St. Mary’s 68, Bryant 52

St. Bonaventure 74, Richmond 66

UMass 69, Saint Louis 66

SOUTH

Georgia Southern 71, Georgia St. 61

Grambling St. 88, Alabama St. 53

Mercer 82, ETSU 48

MIDWEST

Ball St. 91, Bowling Green 80

Buffalo 82, Cent. Michigan 74

North Dakota 74, Omaha 61

___

