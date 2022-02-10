On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Women’s College Basketball Scores

The Associated Press
February 10, 2022 3:00 pm
< a min read
      

Thursday, Feb. 10

MIDWEST

UT Martin 67, SIU-Edwardsville 62

SOUTHWEST

Texas-Arlington 77, Louisiana-Monroe 50

___

        Insight by Wickr: This survey of five agencies highlights the new perspectives agencies now have for securing their systems, data and people from the ever-changing nature of cyber threats.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

2|17 Fort Belvoir Virtual Tech Expo
2|17 Go Global: How to Globalize Your...
2|17 Financial Planning For Federal...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Secretary Blinken Participates in an Aboriginal Heritage Walk