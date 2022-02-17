Thursday, Feb. 17
EAST
CCSU 76, Bryant 63
Manhattan 86, Canisius 62
Penn St. 83, Nebraska 76
Rider 51, Monmouth (NJ) 41
Sacred Heart 60, Wagner 50
St. Francis (NY) 58, Mount St. Mary’s 53
Virginia Tech 102, Syracuse 53
SOUTH
Belmont 77, E. Illinois 46
Charlotte 89, W. Kentucky 43
Florida 76, Arkansas 67
Florida Gulf Coast 64, Kennesaw St. 48
Georgia 74, Missouri 49
High Point 69, Charleston Southern 60
Marshall 64, Old Dominion 48
McNeese St. 63, Nicholls 53
Mercer 74, Wofford 57
Miami 60, Pittsburgh 50
North Alabama 74, E. Kentucky 65
North Carolina 66, Louisville 65
Radford 67, Winthrop 50
South Carolina 75, Auburn 38
Tennessee Tech 65, SE Missouri 55
MIDWEST
Indiana 69, Northwestern 58
Purdue 70, Illinois 54
S. Dakota St. 84, W. Illinois 54
UMKC 71, North Dakota 61
SOUTHWEST
Incarnate Word 67, Northwestern St. 60, OT
Texas A&M-CC 57, SE Louisiana 50
FAR WEST
BYU 77, Loyola Marymount 54
N. Colorado 53, Idaho St. 52
___
