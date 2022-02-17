Trending:
Sports News

Women’s College Basketball Scores

The Associated Press
February 17, 2022 3:00 pm
Thursday, Feb. 17

EAST

CCSU 76, Bryant 63

Manhattan 86, Canisius 62

Penn St. 83, Nebraska 76

Rider 51, Monmouth (NJ) 41

Sacred Heart 60, Wagner 50

St. Francis (NY) 58, Mount St. Mary’s 53

Virginia Tech 102, Syracuse 53

SOUTH

Belmont 77, E. Illinois 46

Charlotte 89, W. Kentucky 43

Florida 76, Arkansas 67

Florida Gulf Coast 64, Kennesaw St. 48

Georgia 74, Missouri 49

High Point 69, Charleston Southern 60

Marshall 64, Old Dominion 48

McNeese St. 63, Nicholls 53

Mercer 74, Wofford 57

Miami 60, Pittsburgh 50

North Alabama 74, E. Kentucky 65

North Carolina 66, Louisville 65

Radford 67, Winthrop 50

South Carolina 75, Auburn 38

Tennessee Tech 65, SE Missouri 55

MIDWEST

Indiana 69, Northwestern 58

Purdue 70, Illinois 54

S. Dakota St. 84, W. Illinois 54

UMKC 71, North Dakota 61

SOUTHWEST

Incarnate Word 67, Northwestern St. 60, OT

Texas A&M-CC 57, SE Louisiana 50

FAR WEST

BYU 77, Loyola Marymount 54

N. Colorado 53, Idaho St. 52

___

