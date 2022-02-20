On Air: Federal News Network program
The Associated Press
February 20, 2022 3:00 pm
Sunday, Feb. 20

EAST

Boston College 82, Wake Forest 70

Drexel 65, Delaware 64

Duquesne 99, St. Bonaventure 75

N. Kentucky 64, Robert Morris 49

Purdue 70, Rutgers 59

St. John’s 68, Providence 62, OT

Texas 67, West Virginia 58

SOUTH

Auburn 65, Georgia 60

Davidson 76, UMass 67

Elon 78, Northeastern 65

North Carolina 64, Florida St. 49

South Carolina 67, Tennessee 53

MIDWEST

Valparaiso 74, Indiana St. 69

Youngstown St. 77, Wright St. 53

___

