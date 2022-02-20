Sunday, Feb. 20
EAST
Boston College 82, Wake Forest 70
Drexel 65, Delaware 64
Duquesne 99, St. Bonaventure 75
N. Kentucky 64, Robert Morris 49
Purdue 70, Rutgers 59
St. John’s 68, Providence 62, OT
Texas 67, West Virginia 58
SOUTH
Auburn 65, Georgia 60
Davidson 76, UMass 67
Elon 78, Northeastern 65
North Carolina 64, Florida St. 49
South Carolina 67, Tennessee 53
MIDWEST
Valparaiso 74, Indiana St. 69
Youngstown St. 77, Wright St. 53
