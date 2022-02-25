On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Women’s College Basketball Scores

The Associated Press
February 25, 2022 3:00 pm
< a min read
      

Friday, Feb. 25

EAST

Delaware 65, Elon 61

SOUTHWEST

Texas-Arlington 63, UALR 54

___

        Insight by Rancher Government Solutions: Government IT organizations have begun the heavy lifting necessary to modernize infrastructure and move toward an edge computing model. Pick up pointers from efforts at the Army, GSA, USPTO and Veterans Affairs in this exclusive ebook.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

3|4 USAG Wiesbaden/Clay Kaserne Technology...
3|4 Seattle Cyber Security Summit
3|4 Cohesion out of Chaos: Understanding...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Liftoff!