Woods leads Grand Canyon against Chicago State after 22-point showing

The Associated Press
February 22, 2022 2:02 am
1 min read
      

Grand Canyon Antelopes (19-7, 8-5 WAC) at Chicago State Cougars (6-21, 2-12 WAC)

Chicago; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Grand Canyon faces the Chicago State Cougars after Holland Woods scored 22 points in Grand Canyon’s 82-66 loss to the New Mexico State Aggies.

The Cougars are 4-8 in home games. Chicago State is 2-13 against opponents with a winning record.

The Antelopes are 8-5 against WAC opponents. Grand Canyon is the top team in the WAC allowing just 59.3 points per game while holding opponents to 38.9% shooting.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. The Antelopes won the last meeting 80-63 on Dec. 31. Jovan Blacksher Jr. scored 24 points to help lead the Antelopes to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Betson is scoring 13.3 points per game and averaging 2.2 rebounds for the Cougars. Bryce Johnson is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Chicago State.

Blacksher is scoring 16.8 points per game and averaging 2.7 rebounds for the Antelopes. Woods is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Grand Canyon.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 1-9, averaging 66.0 points, 26.9 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 5.0 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.5 points per game.

Antelopes: 5-5, averaging 64.7 points, 33.6 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

