World Tour Abierto Mexicano Telcel Results

Friday

At The Princess Mundo Imperial

Acapulco, Mexico

Purse: $1,678,065

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

ACAPULCO, MEXICO (AP) _ Results Friday from Abierto Mexicano Telcel at The Princess Mundo Imperial (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Doubles

Semifinals

Jean-Julien Rojer, Netherlands, and Marcelo Arevalo-Gonzalez (4), El Salvador, def. John Isner, United States, and Hans Hach Verdugo, Mexico, 7-5, 7-5.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.