World Tour Abierto Mexicano Telcel Results

Friday
At The Princess Mundo Imperial
Acapulco, Mexico
Purse: $1,678,065
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
ACAPULCO, MEXICO (AP) _ Results Friday from Abierto Mexicano Telcel at The Princess Mundo Imperial (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Doubles
Semifinals
Jean-Julien Rojer, Netherlands, and Marcelo Arevalo-Gonzalez (4), El Salvador, def. John Isner, United States, and Hans Hach Verdugo, Mexico, 7-5, 7-5.
