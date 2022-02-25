On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
World Tour Abierto Mexicano Telcel Results

The Associated Press
February 25, 2022 8:38 pm
Friday

At The Princess Mundo Imperial

Acapulco, Mexico

Purse: $1,678,065

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

ACAPULCO, MEXICO (AP) _ Results Friday from Abierto Mexicano Telcel at The Princess Mundo Imperial (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Doubles

Semifinals

Jean-Julien Rojer, Netherlands, and Marcelo Arevalo-Gonzalez (4), El Salvador, def. John Isner, United States, and Hans Hach Verdugo, Mexico, 7-5, 7-5.

