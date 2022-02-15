On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
World Tour Rio Open presented by Claro Results

The Associated Press
February 15, 2022 4:01 pm
Tuesday

At Jockey Club Brasileiro

Rio de Janeiro

Purse: $1,660,290

Surface: Red clay

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Rio Open presented by Claro at Jockey Club Brasileiro (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 32

Federico Coria, Argentina, def. Cristian Garin (5), Chile, 6-2, 6-0.

Men’s Doubles

Round of 16

Pablo Carreno Busta and Carlos Alcaraz, Spain, def. Maximo Gonzalez and Diego Schwartzman, Argentina, 1-6, 6-3, 10-7.

