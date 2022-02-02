Wright State plays Detroit Mercy after Holden’s 23-point performance

Detroit Mercy Titans (8-10, 5-3 Horizon) at Wright State Raiders (12-10, 9-4 Horizon)

Fairborn, Ohio; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wright State hosts the Detroit Mercy Titans after Tanner Holden scored 23 points in Wright State’s 75-63 victory against the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons.

The Raiders are 7-2 on their home court. Wright State is second in the Horizon with 24.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Grant Basile averaging 6.2.

The Titans have gone 5-3 against Horizon opponents. Detroit Mercy is 0-7 against opponents over .500.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Holden is averaging 20.9 points and 6.7 rebounds for the Raiders. Basile is averaging 16.6 points over the last 10 games for Wright State.

Antoine Davis is averaging 24 points and 5.1 assists for the Titans. Madut Akec is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games for Detroit Mercy.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raiders: 7-3, averaging 77.1 points, 33.0 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points per game.

Titans: 6-4, averaging 71.7 points, 30.2 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

