Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Wright State plays Detroit Mercy after Holden’s 23-point performance

The Associated Press
February 2, 2022 2:02 am
1 min read
      

Detroit Mercy Titans (8-10, 5-3 Horizon) at Wright State Raiders (12-10, 9-4 Horizon)

Fairborn, Ohio; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wright State hosts the Detroit Mercy Titans after Tanner Holden scored 23 points in Wright State’s 75-63 victory against the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons.

The Raiders are 7-2 on their home court. Wright State is second in the Horizon with 24.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Grant Basile averaging 6.2.

        Insight by Workday: This exclusive e-book highlights how agencies aim to make government a great place to work in 2022.

The Titans have gone 5-3 against Horizon opponents. Detroit Mercy is 0-7 against opponents over .500.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Holden is averaging 20.9 points and 6.7 rebounds for the Raiders. Basile is averaging 16.6 points over the last 10 games for Wright State.

Antoine Davis is averaging 24 points and 5.1 assists for the Titans. Madut Akec is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games for Detroit Mercy.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raiders: 7-3, averaging 77.1 points, 33.0 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points per game.

Titans: 6-4, averaging 71.7 points, 30.2 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

        Read more: Sports News

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

2|1 Unit 42 by Palo Alto Networks
2|1 govDelivery Administrator Training...
2|1 DevSecOps for Public Sector: A Roadmap...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

John Kirby speaks at a briefing at the Pentagon