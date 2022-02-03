Wright State takes on Detroit Mercy after Holden’s 23-point game

Detroit Mercy Titans (8-10, 5-3 Horizon) at Wright State Raiders (12-10, 9-4 Horizon)

Fairborn, Ohio; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wright State -4; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Wright State takes on the Detroit Mercy Titans after Tanner Holden scored 23 points in Wright State’s 75-63 win against the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons.

The Raiders have gone 7-2 in home games. Wright State is seventh in the Horizon shooting 31.3% from downtown, led by Holden shooting 39.3% from 3-point range.

The Titans are 5-3 against Horizon opponents. Detroit Mercy ranks ninth in the Horizon with 11.8 assists per game led by Antoine Davis averaging 5.1.

The Raiders and Titans match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Holden is scoring 20.9 points per game and averaging 6.7 rebounds for the Raiders. Grant Basile is averaging 16.6 points and 7.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for Wright State.

Davis is scoring 24.0 points per game with 3.7 rebounds and 5.1 assists for the Titans. Madut Akec is averaging 13.1 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games for Detroit Mercy.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raiders: 7-3, averaging 77.1 points, 33.0 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points per game.

Titans: 6-4, averaging 71.7 points, 30.2 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

